.

Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary

Chipster (Submitted) | 11-16-2022

Biohazard Reunion promoReunion promo

(Chipster) Biohazard are celebrating their 35th anniversary by reuniting their original lineup of guitarist/vocalist Billy Gradziadei, guitarist Bobby Hambel, drummer Danny Schuler, and bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld.

The first wave of confirmed dates for the seminal outfit includes multiple international festivals in the summer of 2023, as well as select appearances in America.

In addition to touring, Biohazard has a 35th anniversary documentary in the works containing previously unreleased footage spanning four decades. They also plan on returning to the studio to record new material in early 2023.

"Biohazard is an iconic band that ripped it up on the streets of New York when I lived there in the late '80s and early '90s, so I'm excited to be working with them to bring their pioneering hardcore sound to a new generation," says Andy Gould (Rob Zombie, Pantera, Type O Negative, more). The band is managed by Gould and Paul Gargano and booked by Jim Morewood at the K2 Agency internationally, and Steve Sokol at Pinnacle in North America.

Biohazard pioneered a genre, with a trailblazing sound that fused elements of hardcore, heavy metal, punk, and hip-hop.

BILLY GRAZIADEI: "Over the years, we made some great music together and had so many incredible shows on some pretty amazing tours. After spending so much time and focus on Powerflo and my solo project BillyBio, things just fell in place at the right time and I decided it was the time to recapture that energy and go kick ass again with the original lineup of Biohazard with Danny, Bobby, and Evan!"

BOBBY HAMBEL: "I'm honored to perform with the band again. I can't wait to get onstage with the guys and do what we do! I'm looking forward to traveling and playing live - see you out there!"

DANNY SCHULER: "Life is short, things happen, and before you know it, it's too late - that's why I'm extremely grateful that we are getting the chance to do this again, forgiving the past and focusing on the future. I've missed the band and the great times we've had, and I'm looking forward to the shows, the travel, and seeing our friends all over the world again... This is gonna be awesome, let's go!"

EVAN SEINFELD: "It's been ten years since we all played together, and I'm in a huge place of gratitude for the opportunity to get back to the roots of Biohazard and not only reconnect with the other guys, but also the fans. We've been through decades of madness, and it feels like the fantastic four are back together."

CURRENT TOUR DATES

AUG 4 Czaplinek, Poland - Pol'and'Rock Festival
AUG 10 Jeromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault
AUG 13 Catton Park, England - Bloodstock
AUG 19 Eindhoven, Holland - Dynamo Metalfest

(More to be announced...)

Related Stories


Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary

Biohazard's Billybio Releases 'Enemy' Video

Biohazard Music and Merch

News > Biohazard

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations- Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track- Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations- more

Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Doors Unreleased Song- Metallica- August Burns Red- Panic! At The Disco- AFI- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more

advertisement

Reviews

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations

Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary

New Found Glory Launching Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour

Neil Young: Harvest Time Trailer Released

Bruce Springsteen Rocked 'Turn Back The Hands Of Time' On The Tonight Show

Jimmie Allen and Elle King Hosting New Year's Eve Live On CBS

Stratovarius Premiere 'Survive' Video

The Wood Brothers Expand 2023 Tour Plans

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.