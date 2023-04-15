Blacklist Union Release 'The Queen Of Everything' Video

Single art

(TAG) Hard Rock band Blacklist Union has returned with the official music video for their new single, "The Queen Of Everything". Filmed and directed by Thomas Crane Kill Devil Films, "The Queen Of Everything" is the first single off of the band's upcoming fifth album, Letters from the Psych Ward*, tentatively set to release in Summer 2023.

The band is back in the studio working on their 5th CD, Letters from the Psych Ward'! Fans are guaranteed inspiration from this brand of street rock with songs like "Out on a Jones," "Keys to the Kingdom," and "Dirty Halo."

Singer/songwriter Tony West spins a musical web, tackling subjects not often mentioned with heart wrenching honesty, and sometimes humor. Addiction, sex, friendship, child abuse, death, and living on the edge of destruction are just a fraction of what the band touches on in their music. Blacklist Union is a true rock n' roll band that continuously pushes themselves to the limit in every aspect of their music and live performance.

"'The Queen of Everything' is about never letting love destroy you, and never ever judging a book by its cover." - Tony West / Blacklist Union

Related Stories

More Blacklist Union News