Blackning Deliver 'Eye For An Eye' Lyric Video

(ALL NOIR) July 28th will see the release of "Awakening Rage", the third studio album by Brazilian thrashers Blackning, which will see the light of day via Swedish label Black Lion Records. "Awakening Rage" revolves around all the disturbing things imposed on us, politricks, lies and control of the masses.
There's anger, fast riffs, slow chunky grooves, and all the chemistry that the band learned on tour through Europe, Russia and Brazil. "Awakening Rage" delivers nothing less than eleven tracks of pure mayhem and after releasing the first single "Never To Be Free", the band follows up today with a lyric video for the track "Eye For An Eye".
Blackning comments: "Eye For An Eye is a song that speaks of a context of revenge against those who try to escape unscathed from their despicable acts, where a person has the chance to find his enemy and make him pay for everything he has done. A revenge act in a payback time. The sound is heavy and groovy, with a catchy chorus, with elements that Blackning itself never used in previous materials. Crank it up and pull the trigger!"
