.

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic

Keavin Wiggins | November 28, 2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Blake Shelton Website promo for cover
Website promo for cover

Blake Shelton has teamed up with The Eagles' Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit and former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver star Matt Sorum for a cover of the Tom Petty classic "I Won't Back Down".

The cover, approved by the Tom Petty Estate, was premiered to celebrate the launch of philanthropic music and arts platform, GoodNoise.io. Ken Phillips sent over these details: The recording also spotlights Miraculous Love Kids, a nonprofit music school that has protected and educated hundreds of young women who have faced harsh violence and extreme gender discrimination in their native Afghanistan.

In their young lives, they've experienced atrocities, been denied access to basic education and survived attacks from suicide bombings that killed family members. After the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, core members of the group left their homeland, and underwent harrowing journeys in order to find safety and a new life in neighboring Pakistan. For these girls, music is healing, and the ability to sing and play guitar is a transformative skill.

"In I Won't Back Down, Tom Petty so powerfully wrote, 'You can stand me up at the gates of hell, but I won't back down.' The girls and I are honored to have Blake, Joe, Timothy and Matt join us in spreading this message far and wide," says musician Lanny Cordola, who founded Miraculous Love Kids in 2015 as a 501(c)(3) organization. Proceeds from the single will help the school continue its mission of educating and empowering young people living in conflict zones and impoverished regions around the globe.

Listen to the song exclusively at GoodNoise.io. Inspired by Radiohead's "give what you want" business model, fans are invited to support the project by donating $1, $5 or whatever amount they want - including nothing at all Here. To donate via USD you can do so at contact@goognoise.io The most important thing is to draw people together in the virtual space, so they can impact their local and global communities in a meaningful way.

"When you join Team GoodNoise, you'll receive updates on drops and other important initiatives. We'd like to have a million members down the road to take on causes that impact us all," says Sorum. Check out the song here.

Related Stories


Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic

Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Deliver 'Heaven By Then'

Brantley Gilbert Recruits Blake Shelton and Vince Gill For 'Heaven By Then'

Blake Shelton Announces Back To The Honky Tonk Tour

Blake Shelton To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Blake Shelton Music and Merch

News > Blake Shelton

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic- Metallica Surprise Release New Song and Announce Album and World Tour- more

Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more

Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Latest News

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic

Journey's Neal Schon Comments On Financial Dispute With Jonathan Cain

Duran Duran Add New Arena Date To Future Past Tour

Brett Young Announces 5 Tour 3 2 1 and New Version Of Song

Revolution Saints Take Flight With New Lineup and Single

Samantha Fish Announces 2023 UK Tour

The Kut Shares 2022 FIFA World Cup Song Fun When You're Winning

Singled Out: Daniel Gunderson's Gravel From the Dirt