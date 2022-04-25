Blurry Eyes Stream New Single 'Quicksand'

(Auteur Research) Montreal-based pop punk band Blurry Eyes have just released their new single, "Quicksand," which was inspired by a little bout of depression that was felt during lockdown - where you feel stuck in quicksand, nothing moves, nothing changes, and everything feels heavy.
With this song, Blurry Eyes hopes to reach out to others to let them know that no one is going through hard times alone, and that there are people out there who will support you.
"The group singing at the end represents to me the fact that we're not alone," says primary songwriter Marc-Andre Beaudet. "By the end we're a whole group feeling the same way together." Stream the song below:
Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda- Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End