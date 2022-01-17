Born of Osiris's Lee McKinney Delivers In The Light Of Knowledge

Born of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney is celebrating the release of his brand solo album, "In The Light Of Knowledge," which hit stores last week via Sumerian Records.
McKinney had this to say, "I couldn't be more proud of In The Light of Knowledge. I've always described this album as being as close to 'inside an artist's mind' as you can get. That's not just because in a way each of these songs is somewhat of a diary entry for me emotionally, but it's also because I wrote every instrument, produced, edited, engineered, mixed, and mastered it on my own. What you hear is exactly what I heard and felt when creating it in my studio - unchanged by anything or anyone. On that note, thank you to Adrian Terrazas-Gonzalez for his saxophone contributions, and thank you to Misstiq for her piano contribution to Crystal Song.
"This album made me feel like I fine-tuned the vision of what I wanted my solo music to be. I had a clear goal and vision. The vision was to make you FEEL something. If I had to describe the album in one word, it would be emotion.
This album (like Infinite Mind) is not intended to be a shred fest. Of course, it will happen naturally with my play style and tendencies, but it is NEVER a goal of my solo records. There will always be a new faster guitar player coming up in the world. The 'race' doesn't appeal to me anymore. I've been playing guitar for 22 years... at this point, evoking emotion is more important to me than recycling shred techniques. I think from the beginning of my career, melody, and emotion have been what I've excelled at. These solo albums are me exploring that deeper.
I hope you all enjoy it. Thank you for the support." Watch the album teaser video below:
