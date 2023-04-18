Boy George and Culture Club Announce The Letting It Go Show Tour

(Hired Gun) Boy George and Culture Club announced their 2023 tour, The Letting It Go Show, featuring very special guests Howard Jones and BERLIN across all dates. The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me," 'Karma Chameleon,' and 'Church of the Poisoned Mind,' right up to their current releases.
Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows. The Letting It Go Show kicks off on Thursday, July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, with stops across North America in Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN, Toronto, ON, Chicago, IL, Austin, TX and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 20 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Wednesday, April 19. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 21 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Culture Club tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 19 at 10 AM local time until Thursday, April 20 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
THE LETTING IT GO SHOW 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Jul 13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 18 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Wed Jul 19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jul 20 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Sat Jul 22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sun Jul 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Tue Jul 25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 28 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat Jul 29 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun Jul 30 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Tue Aug 01 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 03 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 04 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Aug 05 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Tue Aug 08 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Thu Aug 10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Aug 11 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sat Aug 12 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Fri Aug 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 20 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
