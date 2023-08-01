Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

(Magnum PR) Brian Jonestown Massacre is set to embark on an electrifying tour across North America this fall. After astounding success on their UK and Europe tour, the band is ready to treat their dedicated fans in the US, Canada and Mexico to an unforgettable live experience, spanning 39 epic shows.

The tour is in celebration of their critically acclaimed 20th studio album, Your Future Is Your Past, which made its mark on the music scene with its release on February 2, 2023, under Anton Newcombe's own label A Recordings.

Audiences can expect to hear newer songs from this masterpiece, plus their 2022 majestic album Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees, along with classics that showcase the band's signature mix of genres. From the dreamy shoegaze melodies to the meandering grooves that drift into sonic hypnosis, the album exemplifies Brian Jonestown Massacre's musical evolution and trailblazing spirit.

SEPTEMBER

17 Philadelphia, Union Transfer

18 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

19 Boston, Royale

20 Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel

21 South Burlington, Higher Ground - The Ballroom

22 Montréal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield

24 Toronto, ON, The Concert Hall - Toronto

25 Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Smalls Theatre

26 Covington, Madison Theater

27 Columbus, Newport Music Hall

28 Grand Rapids, The Intersection - Elevation

29 Chicago, The Vic Theatre

30 Minneapolis, Varsity Theater

OCTOBER:

02 Bozeman, The Elm

03 Missoula, Top Hat

04 Seattle, Neumos

05 Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre

06 Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater

07 Bend, Volcanic Theatre

09 Santa Cruz, Rio Theatre

10 San Francisco, The Warfield

12 Pioneertown, Pappy + Harriet's

13 Los Angeles, Desert Daze The Bellwether

14 San Luis Obisbo, SLO Brew

15 San Diego, House of Blues

16 Phoenix, The Van Buren

18 Salt Lake City, Metro Music Hall

20 Fort Collins, Washington's

21 Colorado Springs, The Black Sheep

23 Denver, Ogden Theatre

24 Kansas City, Recordbar

25 Oklahoma City, Beer City Music Hall

28 Austin, Levitation - The Far Out

29 Dallas, Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

30 Houston, The Heights Theater

31 News Orleans, Toulouse Theatre

NOVEMBER:

01 Atlanta, Variety Playhouse

03 Quintaroo, MX, TBD

04 CDMX, MX, Hipnosis 2023

