Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce North American Tour

(Magnum PR) Brian Jonestown Massacre is set to embark on an electrifying tour across North America this fall. After astounding success on their UK and Europe tour, the band is ready to treat their dedicated fans in the US, Canada and Mexico to an unforgettable live experience, spanning 39 epic shows.
The tour is in celebration of their critically acclaimed 20th studio album, Your Future Is Your Past, which made its mark on the music scene with its release on February 2, 2023, under Anton Newcombe's own label A Recordings.
Audiences can expect to hear newer songs from this masterpiece, plus their 2022 majestic album Fire Doesn't Grow On Trees, along with classics that showcase the band's signature mix of genres. From the dreamy shoegaze melodies to the meandering grooves that drift into sonic hypnosis, the album exemplifies Brian Jonestown Massacre's musical evolution and trailblazing spirit.
SEPTEMBER
17 Philadelphia, Union Transfer
18 Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
19 Boston, Royale
20 Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
21 South Burlington, Higher Ground - The Ballroom
22 Montréal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield
24 Toronto, ON, The Concert Hall - Toronto
25 Pittsburgh, PA, Mr. Smalls Theatre
26 Covington, Madison Theater
27 Columbus, Newport Music Hall
28 Grand Rapids, The Intersection - Elevation
29 Chicago, The Vic Theatre
30 Minneapolis, Varsity Theater
OCTOBER:
02 Bozeman, The Elm
03 Missoula, Top Hat
04 Seattle, Neumos
05 Vancouver, BC, Vogue Theatre
06 Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater
07 Bend, Volcanic Theatre
09 Santa Cruz, Rio Theatre
10 San Francisco, The Warfield
12 Pioneertown, Pappy + Harriet's
13 Los Angeles, Desert Daze The Bellwether
14 San Luis Obisbo, SLO Brew
15 San Diego, House of Blues
16 Phoenix, The Van Buren
18 Salt Lake City, Metro Music Hall
20 Fort Collins, Washington's
21 Colorado Springs, The Black Sheep
23 Denver, Ogden Theatre
24 Kansas City, Recordbar
25 Oklahoma City, Beer City Music Hall
28 Austin, Levitation - The Far Out
29 Dallas, Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ
30 Houston, The Heights Theater
31 News Orleans, Toulouse Theatre
NOVEMBER:
01 Atlanta, Variety Playhouse
03 Quintaroo, MX, TBD
04 CDMX, MX, Hipnosis 2023
