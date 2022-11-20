Bryan Ruby Shares 'Christmas With You'

(B! Noticed) Bryan Ruby has released a brand new holiday single called "Christmas With You," that was co-written by Ruby, Kayleigh DeLozier, Kristin Denton, Chad Albert Sellers and David M. Ross.

"Between music and baseball I spend most of the year on the road, so getting to come home for Christmas is always a high point. I wanted to paint that picture with this song," says Ruby.

Ross shared, "Smooth like expensive bourbon around a ski lodge or a nighttime fire pit. For me, it's about understanding that being with family, friends and loved ones is the most important part of the holidays, and all the wonderful memories and traditions we celebrate are built on that foundation.

"The song journey from the writers room to the studio can take some unexpected turns, but when I heard Bryan's confident, rich vocal against the wonderful song track, it put a big smile on my face."

"I loved writing 'Christmas With You' with Bryan, Chad, David and Kayleigh," said Co-writer Kristin Demlow. "We wrote it in August, which made it even more fun writing a Christmas song in the summer. Christmas isn't about material things, but spending time with the ones you love, and that's what this song means to me. Bryan's an amazing singer and his vocals really bring out the emotion of the song. I'm proud to be a part of it!"

"It was so fun writing 'Christmas With You'," added Co-writer Kayleigh DeLozier. "We wanted to write about what really matters during the holidays, which is being with the people you love. Bryan knocked it out of the park with his soulful vocals and it's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit."

The new music was recorded at Nashville's Pentavarit Studios and produced by Smith Curry. Bobby Holland served as Sound Engineer, David Axelrod as Mix and Vocal Tracking Engineer and mastering was done by Andrew Mendelson of Georgetown Masters in Nashville. Studio musicians on the project were Caleb Gilbreath on drums, Tim Denbo on bass, Devin Malone played acoustic guitar, Nathan Keeterle was on electric guitar, while Luke Moseley played keyboards and Bryan Ruby sang background vocals. Cover art was created by Max Gordon.

