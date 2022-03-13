.

Bryce Vine Shares 'American Dream' Alt Rock Video

03-13-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bryce Vine Single art
Single art

(Warner) Bryce Vine has released a music video for his brand new track "American Dream," which continues his return to his first love of '90s punk and alt-rock.

"American Dream" follows his release of "Empty Bottles" (feat. MOD SUN), that was crafted with the help of legendary pop-punk producer John Feldmann [Blink-182, Avril Lavigne].

Bryce had this to say about the new track, "America has never been a stranger place. People are consistently divided, so rather than further that divide, I wanted to take the angst and unease that many of us are feeling, put a tongue-in-cheek spin on it, and make a song you can bang your head to. I think it's best summed up with the lyric 'The American Dream ain't what it used to be, it's kind of a nightmare.'" Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Bryce Vine Shares 'American Dream' Alt Rock Video

News > Bryce Vine

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Asked Daryl Hall To Replace David Lee Roth- Ghost To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Holmes Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Rolling Stones Tease Tour Announcement- Rush Release YYZ Video From Moving Pictures 40th Anniversary Reissue- Ghost- more

KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite- Imagine Dragons Stream 'Bones'- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup- Midtown Reunite- My Chemical Romance Expand Reunion Tour- more

advertisement
Reviews

Slash Week: Slash Caught In The Act In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Ghost Live In Chicago

Slash Week: Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Rock Chicago

International Women's Day 2022

Slash Week: Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators - 4