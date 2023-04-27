Cable Ties Share New Single 'Change'

Album art

(Big Hassle) Australian garage rock trio Cable Ties have shared "Change," a striking new preview of their upcoming album All Her Plans, due June 23 via Merge Records. A raw, unruly track driven by Nick Brown's insistent bass line and Jenny McKechnie's impressive vocal acrobatics, "Change" casts a lens on the residue of trauma left behind by patriarchal violence.

"['Change'] contrasts the traumatization of victim/survivors by the so-called justice system with the solidarity and hope I have found talking to mothers, friends and strangers who have connected with the songs I've screamed into the abyss," says McKechnie.

"The lyrics reflect a collection of experiences I've had over the last decade, particularly relating to being a woman who plays loud angry, feminist music. Playing this type of music has allowed me to have deeply moving conversations with people who connect to the experiences I describe. I treasure these conversations. They are the thing that keeps me going when I feel like there's no point to my silly little songs in my silly little band. I recorded the vocal take for this song very shortly after Roe v Wade was overturned, so I was extremely fired up and dejected, but wanted to remind myself why we keep going."

The announcement of All Her Plans received a great deal of global praise from the likes of Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, NME, The Line of Best Fit and more, including a home-turf shout from Rolling Stone. The announcement was bolstered by the soaring new track "Time For You" and an official music video, both of which are streaming now. The album announcement came shortly after the molten-steel heat of "Perfect Client," the band's first new single since 2020. The track was met with quick acclaim from media around the world - Stereogum called it "a simmering, towering roar," while NME and Line of Best Fit both praised the track from across the pond. Fans in the U.S. can catch the band opening for Superchunk later this fall - find the full list of dates below.

U.S. TOUR DATES 2023

Sep 8 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall #

Sep 9 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar #

Sep 10 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall #

Sep 12 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground #

Sep 13 - Portland, ME - SPACE Gallery #

Sep 14 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom #

Sep 15 - Woodstock, NY - Colony #

Sep 16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

# - w/Superchunk

