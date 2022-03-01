Capricorn Stream 'Long Gone Heroes'

(Freeman) Swedish rockers Capricorn have shared their new single, "Long Gone Heroes". The new track is the latest offering from the band's upcoming studio album, 'For The Restless', which will see a March 25th, 2022 release via Wild Kingdom.
Lead singer Doffe Ekberg had this to say, "Long Gone Heroes is one of those gems that takes time to write. You know the magic is in there somewhere, you just need to knuckle down and find it.
"I had the riff and the chorus to the song but it was in desperate need of a good verse. I brought it back and forth to the drawing board, constantly showing Pontus every little change.
"And after a little while, we had all the parts in place, including a killer guitar solo. Nothing wrong with that!" Check it out below:
