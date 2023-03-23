Carly Simon Talks Disorganization With Dan Rather

Photo courtesy AXS TV

(AXS TV) Creativity comes to different people in different ways. For Carly Simon, creativity is often found in environments of chaos. In a conversation with Dan Rather, the "You're So Vain" singer elaborated on how she's a messy and disorganized person by nature, but that often helps her own creative process.

"If I find something and it doesn't go in the story that I'm writing, I put a note to myself, 'Use in song for the Beach Boys,' say, for example," Simon said during the interview. "I used to be able to write songs in Grand Central Station waiting for the train, but I couldn't write it when I was at home at my desk supposedly going to write."

"It happens by osmosis, that there's just all of this buzz around me and in some way it's going to inspire me to greater heights."

Check out her full conversation with Dan Rather on The Big Interview here.

Related Stories

More Carly Simon News