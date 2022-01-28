Carpenter Brut Recruits Greg Puciato For 'Imaginary Fire'

Carpenter Brut has released a video for his new song "Imaginary Fire", which features guest vocals from Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Killer Be Killed, The Black Queen).

The song comes from Brut's forthcoming album, "Leather Terror," which is the second record in his "Leather" album trilogy, and it set to be released on April 1st.

Puciato had this to say about guesting on the song, "I'm really proud of this one, happy to cross these musical paths. I love how the video turned out too. Lyrically the song is pretty to the point. Two people frustratingly trying to get rid of their fears and their made-up bullsh*t so they can move forward, together or separate, free of outcome."

Greg also shared how the collaboration came about, "This came out of the blue. My buddy and bandmate Ben Koller (Converge, Killer Be Killed, Mutoid Man) linked Carpenter Brut and myself. Peak excitement for me about this one. CB and I were already very familiar with, and fans of, each other's work, so he sent me the instrumental, and I wrote the vocals, and that was that.

"Straight to the point, no real crazy process with this one. Here's the music. Okay cool, here are the vocals to that music. Done. It came out really fast, one of the faster ones ever, for me at least, very lightning in a bottle feeling overall, where the melodies and phrasings and lyrics all sorta come through at once, in a really quick stream of consciousness burst. That's a special thing that doesn't happen too often, and you hope that it somehow now and then keeps happening.

"One-off collaborations are great because you can really just focus all of your energy on one track; not an album, not a band, not ten songs on your fifth album, just one singular song-length intersection."

The album trilogy kicked off with 2018's "Leather Teeth" and they form the soundtrack of an imagined movie from 1987. The first album introduced the story of Bret Halford, an introverted science student. He liked a girl who didn't like him and much preferred the team's star quarterback. Bret got mad and tried to create a concoction that would allow him to control them all, but ends up disfigured and decides instead to become a rock star. This is how he will seduce the girl, and all other girls: By becoming Leather Teeth, singer of Leather Patrol.



The forthcoming album, Leather Terror finds Bret Halford as a true rock star and a ruthless avenger. Leather Teeth inflicts vengeance on those who stand between him and what he desires. While the album Leather Teeth was in parts a celebratory take on '80s glam rock, in his new opus, Carpenter Brut - across the space of twelve tracks - gets more malevolent, documenting the rise of his protagonist as a serial killer who wants to take revenge on all those who mistreated him when he was younger.



Regarding the album, Carpenter Brut says, "After spending much of 2018 touring, I had decided to take a long break to compose the new album of the trilogy. The pandemic confirmed that my choice to stay home was the right one. I ended up taking over a year and a half to compose this album. I made a lot of decisions with the time I had that I wouldn't have had time to make if the pandemic hadn't happened. I wanted to make the whole thing as massive as possible. There is no guitar on this album. I did everything with synths. Even though I didn't know exactly how I wanted the album to sound at first, I knew I wanted it to be massive and violent." Watch the video below:

