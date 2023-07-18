Classic Yes Album '90125' Fuels Jeb Wright's Debut Novel

(Glass Onyon) Jeb Wright, best known as the man behind the website, www.classicrockrevisited.com, has released his first novel, titled Blast from the Past: In order to fix what went wrong; sometimes you have to do it again!

Part Dickens, part Spicoli and part Fear & Loathing, this one-of-a-kind tale includes everything that anyone who lived through The Decade of Decadence would expect: Sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll, tragedy, a boatload of humor...and a drunken ghost. You will laugh and cry as you join a zany cast of characters zipping back and forth through time in a last ditch attempt to fix everything that went wrong.

So where does the band YES fit in? The code word to go back and forth through time is the name of protagonist Miles Goodwin's favorite album: "90125." The author also details a 'sounds too good not to be true' account of attending a YES concert on the "90125" tour. This is only one of many nods to the era that Wright slips into the story.

Jeb describes it like this: "I had a great ride. I got to interview my heroes for 20 years when I owned Classic Rock Revisited. One thing I always wanted to do, however, was write a novel that addressed how hard it is to let go of the past, especially when the past was as insane as it was in the 1970s and '80s. It was the best of times, the worst of times, the craziest of times, the most hurtful of times and the most intense of times - yet, most of us survived. In addition to the fun and games of our youth, 'Blast From The Past' also pays homage to the ones that didn't survive. I think I've written a pretty cool and unique book. I hope those that grew up with me in the era will check it out."

Jeb Wright's "Blast from the Past" is available exclusively on Amazon here.

