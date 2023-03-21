Closure in Moscow Deliver 'Better Way' Video

(Speakeasy) Closure in Moscow have released a video for their new single "Better Way", a preview of the band's Oct. 27 album, Soft Hell (Bird's Robe Records).



"This is the first song that our producer Andrei serendipitously hear the demo of in a livestream, leading to a meet up and kicking off the entire production process, so it feels completely fitting to have it be the first taste people get of the album," explains singer Christopher de Cinque. "It's also the song that feels most like a return to the songwriting sensibilities of our early work, while still reflecting how the band has evolved."



The track and video arrive as the band also reveals information about Soft Hell, which was produced by Andrei Eremin (Hiatus Kaiyote, Chet Faker):



"It's finally here for you to pre-order, the last 9 years distilled down to 50 minutes. We've put blood, sweat and years into this, and fully believe when you hear these tracks, the wait will have been worth it. We know you have to take our word on that for the time being, but the wait is almost over.

Getting comfortable with chronic discomfort caused by the choices that fears and trauma lead you to make. This is life in a soft hell. There are enough distractions to stave off facing up to it, you can keep yourself in denial to avoid it, and things can just keep ticking along. Life becomes a fever dream of creature comforts and time killers, floating further into a lake of fire. People come along to pull you out, but they too get burned when you feel too stuck to climb with them.

Thank you to everyone that had been patiently waiting for new music. Everyone involved with working on this went so above and beyond because they believed in it, and we hope you hear what they heard too."

