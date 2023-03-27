CMT Music Awards Reveal Top 6 Video of the Year Finalists

Event poster

(CMT) The top 6 finalists vying for the night's most-coveted "Video of Year" award at the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS have been revealed, with fan voting now open at vote.cmt.com.

The final six "Video of the Year" nominees are: Blake Shelton - "No Body", Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart", Cody Johnson - "Human", HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck", Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God" and Morgan Wallen - "You Proof".

Over the past three weeks, fans have cast their votes across all categories, including "Video of the Year," narrowing down to the top six finalists from the original list of 16 nominees. On the morning of Sunday, April 2nd, these six will be narrowed down to top three, with voting continuing through the live show, leading up to the big reveal at the end of the night.

This year's Top 6 sees Carrie Underwood competing for her fifth consecutive "Video of the Year" win and tenth overall in the category, as she remains the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 25 career wins.

Should Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown win, they would make history as the first husband and wife duo to win the coveted award. This would also be the first win for each of them in the category.

A win for Blake Shelton would mark his second time winning "Video of the Year," with the first earned in 2018, and a win by Cody Johnson, HARDY, Lainey Wilson or Morgan Wallen would be their first win in the category.

Related Stories

Blake Shelton's Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Arrives to Rave Reviews

Blake Shelton, Keith Urban Lead First Round Of CMT Awards Performers

Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids

Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic (2022 In Review)

More Blake Shelton News