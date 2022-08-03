.

Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series

08-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Colt Ford Promo photo
Promo photo

(8 Track Entertainment) Colt Ford has announced that he will headline the NRHA Concert Series Presented by 8 Track Entertainment at this year's Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals.

Ford will take the stage on Saturday, September 3, at 3:00 p.m. at the event that is being held at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Indianapolis, Indiana August 31st through September 5th.

The biggest, longest and most historic event of the NHRA Tour, weekend entertainment also includes rising star Anna McElroy on Friday, Sept. 2 at 5:00 p.m., and country rock-duo BoomTown Saints on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 2:00 p.m.

Kicking off the weekend's entertainment on Friday, Sept. 2 at 5:00 p.m. is rising star Anna McElroy. A talented singer and songwriter, McElroy's passion for music commenced at age four when she began signing. A native of Alabama, McElroy has opened for such country artists as Lee Ann Womack, Joe Diffie, Jon Langston, and Clay Walker.

Hot country duo BoomTown Saints opens for Ford on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and also takes the stage on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Their innovative artistry, elite musicianship, and precise multi-part harmonies makes their high-energy show exceptional from the very first song. Their brand of southern rock/rocking country continues to resonate with a growing fan-base as they crisscross the country entertaining audiences nationwide celebrating the release of their debut single, "All Trucks Go to Heaven."

Related Stories


Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series

Colt Ford Music and Merch

News > Colt Ford

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more

Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more

Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more

advertisement
Reviews

Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report

Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Two

Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky

Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One

Latest News

Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour

Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup

Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years

Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series

Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video

Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour