Cosmic Kitten Share Laugh Of A Lifetime Video

Long Beach, CA-based alternative rock trio Cosmic Kitten have released a music video for their new single, "Laugh Of A Lifetime," which is the title track to their forthcoming album.

They had this to say about the new track, "This song is about sexual assault and the lasting confusion and torment of being a survivor. It expresses the feelings of entrapment, manipulation and being deceived by someone you thought was your friend."

The new studio album was recorded by Pedro Mancillas, Steve Moriarty (The Gits) and mastered by Jack Endino (Nirvana) and will be self-released by the group on May 5th. It was also include the previously released singles "Some Fascination" and "All The World." Check out the video below:

