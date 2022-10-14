.

Craig Finn's Late Night With Seth Meyers Performance Goes Online

Keavin Wiggins | 10-13-2022

Craig Finn's Late Night With Seth Meyers Performance Goes Online
Video still of the performance

Craig Finn and the Uptown Controllers' on Late Night with Seth Meyers performance of "The Amarillo Kid" from the new album, A Legacy Of Rentals" has been shared online.

Finn said of the album, "The title A Legacy Of Rentals acknowledges that we can never completely hold any of our possessions, and that our bodies are merely a temporary residence for our souls. All moments are fleeting.

"After the destruction of the past few years, I believe that there is joy in each and every living action, however mundane - walking to the kitchen, missing a train, spilling coffee, cleaning it up, meeting a friend for a meal.

"We all want to be remembered. We all want our time here to be consequential. In taking these daily actions, we engage in hope, and we guarantee our unique place in history." Watch "The Amarillo Kid performance" below:

