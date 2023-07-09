Cryptopsy Announce New Album With 'In Abeyance' Video

Album art

(Nuclear Blast) Canadian kings of technical death metal Cryptopsy have announced their return with As Gomorrah Burns, their first full-length album in over a decade, due out September 8th from Nuclear Blast Records. The groundbreaking, extreme metal foursome emerge renewed and as vital as ever on their massively anticipated album, which continues their trailblazing path of sonic exploration and exceptionally complex songwriting, for one of their most tumultuous albums yet.

Commenting on the impending record, vocalist Matt McGachy says: "I'm excited to finally unveil 'As Gomorrah Burns.' It's an album that we have been crafting for the past five years. A meticulous endeavor that we are proud of. It's the perfect medley of oldschool Cryptopsy with a few modern twists. We've leaned heavily into the grooves and let some of the riffs breathe just a little more than we have on the past few releases. I'm really stoked about the new era of Cryptopsy"

Cryptopsy have unchained the record's first single, 'In Abeyance', and an accompanying video which was directed by Chris Kells (The Agonist, Beneath The Massacre).

McGachy adds about the new single: "'In Abeyance' is conceptually about feeling isolated while being submerged in a new environment. The hunt for a sense of belonging while mourning a previous life. Musically, it's a slap in the face. It's a banger that appears to be straightforward yet remains ultra complex."

As Gomorrah Burns - tracklisting

01 Lascivious Undivine

02 In Abeyance

03 Godless Deceiver

04 Ill Ender

05 Flayed The Swine

06 The Righteous Lost

07 Obeisant

08 Praise The Filth

Related Stories

More Cryptopsy News