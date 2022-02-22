.

Cursive's Tim Kasher Premieres 'I Don't Think About You' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2022

Tim Kasher Album cover art
Cursive frontman Tim Kasher has released a self-directed video for his new single "I Don't Think About You" (ft. vocals by Megan Siebe), which is the lead single from his fourth solo album, Middling Age."

Kasher's new album will be released on April 15th. He had this to say about the first single from the effort, "'I Don't Think About You' is a song that came together fairly quickly for me as I absentmindedly hummed the title over and over again whilst working out the chords.

"The conceit reminds me a little of 'I Got My Mind Set On You,' a song that repeats its refrain endlessly as a means of suggesting a certain obsession, so I thought I'd approach this song similarly. The obsession is over someone who has since gone, leaving the narrator alone amongst the detritus of a life they once shared.

"The video was something I could do at home, alone, during pandemic times. I've always appreciated that New Order video for 'Round And Round,' a bevy of models staring blankly at the screen. I thought I'd do something along those lines, but unfortunately it's just a bunch of versions of me staring at the screen in lieu of attractive models." Watch the video below:

