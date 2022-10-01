Darius Rucker and Chapel Hart Share 'Ol Church Hymn'

Darius Rucker continues to reveal new music with the release of redemptive ballad "Ol' Church Hymn" which also featuring rising trio Chapel Hart.
Rucker and the trio previously teamed up to perform Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" during the "America's Got Talent" season finale on NBC last month.
As we previously reported, the new song will be featured on Darius' forthcoming album and he co-wrote it with Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller and Greylan James. Rucker had this to say, "Like so many people, I was blown away when I saw Chapel Hart's original response to 'Jolene.'.
"I was recording 'Ol' Church Hymn' at the time and instantly had this vision of it becoming a duet once I heard their voices. I'm so thankful they said yes to singing on it with me, and I can't wait to see the huge career they're going to have."
Chapel Hart's Devynn Hart said, "He really took a chance on us... He saw some of our stuff online and he was like 'I love what you ladies are doing. I have an idea and I want to hear you guys on this song.'" Stream the song below:
Darius Rucker Recruits Chapel Hart For 'Ol' Chruch Hymn'
