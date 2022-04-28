Darius Rucker Announces Riverfront Revival Music Festival

Event poster

Darius Rucker has announced that he will be launching the Riverfront Revival Music Festival in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. at Riverfront Park on October 8th and 9th.

Rucker will headline the event and has recruited Brothers Osborne, Trampled By Turtles, Jimmie Allen, Charley Crockett, SUSTO and more to perform across the two stages.



He had this to say, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston. For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall – and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!”



“Riverfront Revival will be the perfect culmination of feel-good music across genres set against the beautiful backdrop of the Cooper River,” adds SRE Entertainment Partner Rob Lamble. “We’re thrilled to bring a new fall music tradition to the Holy City, and are honored to be doing so with Darius Rucker and his team.”

“Darius is a home-grown star with a genuine love for his state, making him an incredible ambassador for South Carolina,” notes Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “We are all looking forward to celebrating South Carolina’s Lowcountry and welcoming thousands of visitors to this one-of-kind music festival in October.”



General admission tickets start at $124.50 per person (plus fees), with payment plans starting at just $25 down. VIP tickets start at $399.50 per person (plus fees), with payment plans starting at $50 down. VIP ticket holders will have access to a dedicated entrance lane, priority viewing areas at both stages, VIP lounge areas, premium restrooms, a dedicated bar and more.

News > Darius Rucker