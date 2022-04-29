Darius Rucker Delivers 'Same Beer Different Problem'

Single art

Darius Rucker has shared a lyric video for his brand new song "Same Beer Different Problem", which follows his latest hit single "My Masterpiece".

Rucker teamed up with Tofer Brown, Sarah Buxton and Old Dominion's Brad Tursi to write the track and recruited Ross Copperman to produce it as he continues work on his next album.

He had this to say, "The line 'a little bit funny, a lotta bit strange' really sums up the message of this song and all of the things that make you shake your head these days.

"We had so much fun as songwriters coming up with all of those examples and putting a lighthearted spin on the craziness of the world." Watch the lyric video below:

