Darius Rucker Maps Out Summer Tour Dates

Tour poster

(EBM) Darius Rucker has announced plans for a summer run of shows, bringing a who's who of rising Nashville stars along on 14 dates while also appearing at several fairs, festivals and special events.

Together with Tyler Booth, Daves Highway, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane and Tenille Townes, Rucker will visit cities across the U.S. and Canada from July through September.



Rucker also recently announced the 13th annual "Darius and Friends" benefit concert set for Monday, June 6 at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. The perennially popular event serves as an unofficial kickoff to the week of CMA Fest in Music City and has raised over $2.5 million to date for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



June 6 Nashville, Tenn. - Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 Nashville, Tenn. - Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 Nashville, Tenn. - Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23 Cleveland, Ohio - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)

June 24 Huber Heights, Ohio - Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)

June 25 Interlochen, Mich. - Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 Anchorage, Alaska - Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 Cavendish, P.E.I. - Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 15 Memphis, Tenn. - venue TBA

July 16 Rogers, Ark. - Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)

July 21 Paso Robles, Calif. - California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22 Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)

July 28 Bend, Ore. - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

July 30 Cowichan, B.C. - Sunset Music Festival

July 31 Merritt, B.C. - Rockin' River Music Festival

August 25 Tryon, N.C. - Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26 Wilmington, N.C. - Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

August 27 Doswell, Va. - Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

September 2 Bridgeport, Conn. - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 3 Bethel, N.Y. - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 4 Gilford, N.H. - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 9 Tulsa, Okla. - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)

September 10 Camdenton, Mo. - Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)

Related Stories

13th Annual Darius (Rucker) and Friends Concert Announced

Darius Rucker Announces Theater Tour

Darius Rucker Shares New Song 'My Masterpiece'

News > Darius Rucker