Darius Rucker Announces Starting Fires Tour

(EBM) Darius Rucker returns to the road this summer with 21 dates across the U.S. and Canada on his Starting Fires Tour, kicking off June 15 in Virginia.

Joining the multi-time Diamond-certified star as direct support across most dates is popular Americana band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, with rising star Drew Green as direct support on select dates.



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 17. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages for select dates, which may include premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity with Darius Rucker, guided backstage tour, group photo on the stage, autographed item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



The news of the tour comes as Rucker puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming seventh solo album, which he recently revealed will be called Carolyn's Boy in honor of his late mother. Fans have gotten an early preview of the music via recent releases songs "Same Beer Different Problem" and "Ol' Church Hymn" (featuring Chapel Hart), with additional new music expected soon.



The 2023 lineup for the October 7-8 return of Rucker's Riverfront Revival Music Festival in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. is also expected in the coming weeks, with early access presale tickets are available now via RiverfrontRevival.com.



Additionally, Rucker will return to the stage this spring with his Hootie & the Blowfish bandmates, taking over the picturesque stretch of white sand beach at Moon Palace Cancún for the second annual HootieFest: The Big Splash, a four-day celebration of all things rock. Set for April 26-29, the destination event will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the GRAMMY Award-winning band, plus daily pool parties, intimate oceanfront performances from Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, Collective Soul, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth, as well as a special Hootie & the Blowfish sunset show.



Starting Fires Tour Dates

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit DariusRucker.com.

* denotes Drew Green as support / # denotes no support (all other dates feature Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors)

^ denotes dates on sale Monday, March 20

June 15 Roanoke, Va. || Elmwood Park Amphitheatre *

June 22 Washington, D.C. || The Anthem

June 24 Canandaigua, N.Y. || Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13 Dubuque, Iowa || Q Casino - Back Waters Stage *

July 20 Jacksonville, Fla. || Daily's Place

July 21 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 Niagara Falls, Ontario || Fallsview Casino

Aug. 4 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 Farmingville, N.Y. || Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill ^

Aug. 10 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 Milwaukee, Wis. || BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 Maryland Heights, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 Irvine, Calif. || FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 23 Los Angeles, Calif. || The Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 San Diego, Calif. || Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 Highland, Calif. || Yaamava' Resort & Casino ^#

Sept. 8 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater #

Sept. 9 Durant, Okla. || Choctaw Casino & Resort - Grand Theater #

Oct. 14 Nashville, Tenn. || Ascend Amphitheater

