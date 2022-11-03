David Knudson Recruits Cursive's Tim Kasher For 'No Ways No Means'

EP art EP art

Botch and Minus the Bear guitarist David Knudson has recruited Cursive frontman Tim Kasher to provide vocals for his brand new single, "No Ways No Means".

The track comes from Knudson's forthcoming EP, "Undo / Redo", which will arrive on November 11th. Kasher had this to say about the collaboration, "Upon first hearing Dave's song, I found it very forward, direct, a nearly antagonistic guitar riff. And those drums, so gnarly. I thought I'd complement it with something playfully antagonistic as well..."

Knudson shared, "Tim's voice, lyrics and delivery are so unmistakable-funny, powerful & sly-he can tackle a serious subject but wink and have a laugh at the absurdity of it.

"This collaboration was so natural and seamless-almost two decades in the making. We've been friends since 2003 when Cursive took out Minus the Bear and having all the shared experience and familiarity with each other's work made it so simple and wonderful.

"Tim has such a unique and powerful range with his voice-I was so happy he wanted to tackle this super aggressive song because when he goes for it with his voice you can feel that intensity and there is no one better." Stream the song below:

