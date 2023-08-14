David Coverdale and Jimmy Page In the Studio For Coverdale-Page's 30th Anniversary

Coverdale - Page Album art

The 30th anniversary of the Coverdale-Page album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The album famously featured Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale teaming up with legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page teaming up and the special features the rare classic interview with the two legendary rockstars.

The show's host Redbeard shared the following, "'We did not sit down and say, 'Let's make a Led'Snake album'. We just wrote songs,' insisted David Coverdale when explaining his motivation for collaborating with legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist/songwriter/producer Jimmy Page for the March 1993 million-seller Coverdale-Page. '(Before working with Page) I had thought that I'd lost my passion. I had sent the loincloth off to the cleaners, and I hadn't asked for it back.' This after David had sold 19,000,000 copies of Whitesnake '87 and Slip of the Tongue in barely three years, all the while bordering on saturation rotation at the absolute apex of MTV's biggest years of influence. 'We definitely were guilty of mousse abuse,' quipped Coverdale in explaining why he then put the Whitesnake juggernaut on ice indefinitely in late 1990.

"Meanwhile over the same period of time, Jimmy Page had attempted to get back on the boards with The Firm with singer Paul Rodgers, then the Outrider solo album, but the only performances that seemed to get any traction would be the occasional Led Zeppelin reunion, tantalizing at both Live Aid and the Atlantic Records 25th anniversary. But a full-blown recording effort and tour were rebuffed then by former Led Zeppelin singer/songwriter Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page reveals why in this ultra-rare classic rock interview." Read more and stream the full interview here.

