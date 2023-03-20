Dazy Surprise Release OTHERBODY EP

Cover art

(Chromatic) Dazy has surprise-released a new EP, OTHERBODY, available now digitally and as a limited edition cassette via Lame-O Records. The exhilarating 20-minute collection is comprised of eight songs made during the same period as Dazy's acclaimed 2022 debut album, OUTOFBODY.

Recorded at home by Dazy mastermind James Goodson, and mixed/mastered by Justin Pizzoferrato at Sonelab (Dinosaur Jr, The Pixies, Wild Pink), OTHERBODY continues Goodson's prolific streak that has now seen him release a whopping 45 songs in just two and a half years.

The new EP highlights the seemingly infinite well of soaring choruses, buzzsaw guitars, and brightly cadent drum machine beats for which Dazy has become known. Stream or purchase it here.

Dazy (who performs live with a four-piece lineup) has a spring packed full of tour dates, beginning with two shows supporting Militarie Gun tonight and tomorrow in Washington, DC, and hometown Richmond, VA, respectively. In April, the band will start a full U.S. tour that sees them joining up with High Vis in Chicago, IL, before spending a month supporting Snail Mail across the country. Throughout this run, Dazy will also co-headline a number of shows in the west with tourmates Water From Your Eyes. A current itinerary is below and tickets are on sale now.

OTHERBODY track listing:

1. I Know Nothing At All

2. Every Little Thing

3. ESTAO

4. Tucked Inside My Head

5. Submarine

6. Peel

7. Mental Math

8. Always In Between

Dazy upcoming shows:

03/20 - Washington DC @ Runaway ^

03/21 - Richmond, VA @ Bandito's ^

04/05 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/06 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge #

04/07 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

04/08 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

04/10 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre *

04/11 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

04/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

04/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ AREA15 *

04/14 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew +

04/15 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club +

04/16 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theatre *

04/18 - Reno, NV @ Cargo Concert Hall *

04/19 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

04/20 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre *

04/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon +

04/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Trunk Space +

04/23 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North *

04/24 - El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace *

04/25 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *

04/27 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly *

04/28 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge *

04/29 - Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge *

05/01 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

05/02 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

05/04 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

05/05 - Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown's Island *

05/06 - Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

^ w/ Militarie Gun

# w/ High Vis

* w/ Snail Mail, Water From Your Eyes

+ w/ Water From Your Eyes

Related Stories

More Dazy News