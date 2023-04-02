Dead Lakes Premiere 'quicksand' Video

(SharpTone) Dead Lakes have released their long-awaited first full-length album daydreamer via SharpTone Records. Alongside the new album, Dead Lakes has shared a music video for the track 'quicksand.'
On the track, the band explains, "'quicksand' is about those relationships that are so up and down. It's tough when you love someone or something that isn't meant for you. You don't want to give up on it, but sometimes it's best if you want to feel like you can see daylight again."
"We wanted the music video to make you feel like as long as you got your friends everything's going to be okay. You gotta find your people to lean on and hang on to."
Produced by Sam Guaiana (The Devil Wears Prada, Silverstein, Between You & Me), the new album is designed to be consumed front-to-back on a solo nighttime drive and challenges listeners to take a chance on themselves in the name of personal discovery. Over the course of twelve dreamy tracks - including singles 'wrong way,' which has garnered over a million streams on Spotify, 'strange juice,' which became the band's most viewed music video after only five days, 'stamina,' and 'tongue planet' - listeners see DEAD LAKES follow their own advice and leave their former selves silhouetted by the glow of the sinking sun, emerging reborn in the neon twilight.
"From the jump, daydreamer puts you in the driver's seat of the story," explains vocalist Sumy. "This record constantly blurs the line between reality and daydream both sonically and lyrically. We wanted to extend that energy to this record by giving you a mix of what you'd expect from us with a surreal fresh energy and perspective. The result ended up being a sonic journey of sound and emotion. This record runs parallel with the ride of life. The gut-wrenching moments, self-doubt, relationships, vices, and the feeling of euphoria."
daydreamer Tracklist:
1. daydreamer
2. strange juice
3. tongue planet
4. wrong way
5. onyx drive
6. stamina
7. believer
8. hold back
9. ad nauseam
10. drown it out
11. quicksand
12. deceiver
