Derision Cult Recruit Ministry and The Cure Stars for 'Deaf Blood'

(TAG) West Chicago Metal Industrial project, led by multi-instrumentalist Dave McAnally, Derision Cult, has joined forces with Ministry's Chris Connelly and The Cure's Reeves Gabrels on their newest single, "Deaf Blood."
Imagined and written by the band, the animated video for "Deaf Blood" was created by Zygosluksas at Empire Animation of Vancouver, "Deaf Blood" is the second single off of their upcoming album, which was produced by Sean Payne.
The band shared, "Chris's lyrics inspired us to create an animated world for the track. The video tells a story of a corrupt corporate mogul who creates a narrative to sell more products through media manipulation and government coercion. It was made by Empire Animation out of Vancouver" Watch the video below:
Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released- Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts- Nazareth's Dan McCafferty Dead At 76- more
Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam- Metallica Performs Special Concert Tribute To Megaforce Founders- more
Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Andy Taylor Misses Duran Duran Rock Hall Induction Due To Cancer Battle- more
Wolfgang Is Van Halen Now Says Sammy Hagar- Rick Nielsen Temporarily Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour- more
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix