Destination Onward - The Story of Fates Warning Coming In July

(RAM) Jeff Wagner has announced a July 15th release date for his new book, Destination Onward - The Story of Fates Warning, which will be Published by FYI Press and Radical Research, Destination Onward.

The 400-page history of the legendary prog metal band will includes 176 black and white photos and 56 color photos, many of which have never been seen before.



Culled from interviews with every member of Fates Warning, past and present, Destination Onward covers the early days of the original members, the band's formation in 1983 as Misfit, their commercial peak with 1991's Parallels, right through to their last song, "The Last Song." Other interviewees include members of Dream Theater, Steel Prophet and While Heaven Wept, as well as Brian Slagel (Metal Blade), Thomas Waber (InsideOut), producers, album cover artists, members of the road crew, and a variety of others within the Fates sphere.



Jeff Wagner notes, "This book was a total labor of love. I tried to construct the kind of document that I, as a massive Fates fan, would want to read. As with my other books, I labored over every detail, no matter how tiny, to ensure everything is as high quality as possible, from research to printing materials and everything in between. It was a pure pleasure to have the cooperation of the guys in Fates Warning, from the last lineup to all the enthusiastic ex-members too. I'm proud that this book will stand as a document of the band's legacy, celebrating the artistic achievements all us Fates freaks hold dear."

