Dierks Bentley Launching Beers On Me Summer Tour

Tour poster

Dierks Bentley has announced that he will be returning to the road this summer for a new leg of his Beers On Me Tour that will visit 31 cities across the U.S.

His busy summer will be kicking off on May 27th in Welch, MN at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino and will wrap up on September 11th in Missoula, MT at the Adams Center.

Bentley had this to say, "A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer. Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet...and this year is no different! I'm excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour...now just counting the days 'til June!"

See the dates and watch the tour tailer below:

5/27/22 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino*

5/28/22 Indianapolis, IN - Legends Day - Indy 500*

6/03/22 Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

6/04/22 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre**

6/10/22 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

6/11/22 Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

6/23/22 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

6/24/22 Mansfield, MA - XFINITY Center

6/25/22 Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

7/08/22 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/09/22 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/14/22 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

7/15/22 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/16/22 Belmont, OH - Blame My Roots Fest*

7/23/22 Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Frontier Days*

7/28/22 Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

7/29/22 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

7/30/22 Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/04/22 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP***

8/05/22 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/06/22 Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena***

8/13/22 Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/14/22 Atlantic City, NJ - TidalWave Festival*

8/18/22 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

8/19/22 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/20/22 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/26/22 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena****

8/27/22 Mill Spring, NC - A Night in the Country East*

8/28/22 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

9/10/22 Billings, MT - MetraPark****

9/11/22 Missoula, MT - Adams Center****

*Festival Headliner

**Ashley McBryde & TBD Support

***Travis Denning & TBD Support

****TBD Support

