Dierks Bentley Partners With WithCo For Signature Cocktails

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley has joined forces with Nashville-based beverage company WithCo Cocktails to bring their non-alcoholic cocktail mixes made of only fresh juices and real botanicals to a bigger market nationwide. The collection includes nine signature blends: Bouquet, Espresso Martini, Ellis Old Fashioned, Agave Margarita, Hey Girl, Bloody Mary, Ginger Mule, Honey Sour and Paloma and can either be paired with a spirit or with soda water for a non-alcoholic option. WithCo has consciously crafted each bottle free of preservatives, additives and concentrates. WithCo products can be purchased at Target and Sprouts stores nationwide, as well online at WithCoCocktails.com.

"Life is too short for a bad cocktail," said Bentley. "When I first discovered WithCo during the pandemic, we kept it stocked at the house and then when we went back to work, I added it to my rider on the road too. We do a lot of entertaining, and I don't want anyone to not enjoy their drink. WithCo totally takes the guesswork out of it."

"We started WithCo with a dual purpose in mind," shared co-founder Joshua Ellis. "We were tired of mediocre cocktails packed with additives, concentrates and non-sense ingredients, so we set out to raise the bar. Secondly, we recognized that life is just better in good company. So we adopted the simple name "WithCo,' short for 'With Company.' Our mission? To encourage people to gather around and build community, one cocktail at a time."

