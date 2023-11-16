Dierks Bentley Partners With WithCo For Signature Cocktails

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley has joined forces with Nashville-based beverage company WithCo Cocktails to bring their non-alcoholic cocktail mixes made of only fresh juices and real botanicals to a bigger market nationwide. The collection includes nine signature blends: Bouquet, Espresso Martini, Ellis Old Fashioned, Agave Margarita, Hey Girl, Bloody Mary, Ginger Mule, Honey Sour and Paloma and can either be paired with a spirit or with soda water for a non-alcoholic option. WithCo has consciously crafted each bottle free of preservatives, additives and concentrates. WithCo products can be purchased at Target and Sprouts stores nationwide, as well online at WithCoCocktails.com.
"Life is too short for a bad cocktail," said Bentley. "When I first discovered WithCo during the pandemic, we kept it stocked at the house and then when we went back to work, I added it to my rider on the road too. We do a lot of entertaining, and I don't want anyone to not enjoy their drink. WithCo totally takes the guesswork out of it."
"We started WithCo with a dual purpose in mind," shared co-founder Joshua Ellis. "We were tired of mediocre cocktails packed with additives, concentrates and non-sense ingredients, so we set out to raise the bar. Secondly, we recognized that life is just better in good company. So we adopted the simple name "WithCo,' short for 'With Company.' Our mission? To encourage people to gather around and build community, one cocktail at a time."
Dierks Bentley Wraps Gravel & Gold Tour At Red Rocks
Whiskey Jam Moving To Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row
Dierks Bentley To Stream Red Rocks Concert
Elle King and Dierks Bentley Strike Gold With 'Worth A Shot'
Sammy Hagar Invites David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen To Perform On New Tour- Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist- more
Sammy Hagar Reflects On Key Turning Points In Van Halen- Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind Graphic Novel Coming- more
Road Trip: Crystal Vision: A Visit to Eswatini's Ngwenya Glass
Root 66: Joyann Parker- Tom Heyman- Austin Gilliam- Jeshua Marshall
On The Record: Linda Ronstadt- Tim Easton- Jackie DeShannon
Live: Andy Summers Rocks Phoenix
Sammy Hagar Invites David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen To Perform On New Tour
Bret Michaels Got it Right Says Steven Adler's Publicist
Foreigner Announce Farewell Canadian Tour Dates
Porno For Pyros Announce Farewell Tour
Rush Legend Geddy Lee Debuts Memoir 'My Effin' Life' in Conversation
Steve Hackett Announces New Conceptual Album 'The Circus and the Nightwhale'
Jared James Nichols Premieres 'Man in The Box' Video
Better Lovers Surprise Fans With 'Two Alive Amongst The Dead'