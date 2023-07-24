Dolly Parton Covers Queen's 'We Are The Champions'

Video still

Country music legend Dolly Parton has shared her cover of Queen's iconic anthem, "We Are The Champions / We Will Rock You", from her forthcoming album "Rockstar".

Parton will be releasing the new album, her very first rock album, on November 17th, which she recorded following her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame.

"We Are The Champions" follows the release of the chart topping "Bygones" featuring Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and John 5.

"Bygones" was released in June and debuted at No. 1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart. Dolly said at the time, "I am so excited to see the response 'Bygones' is receiving! To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5," says Parton. "I also have to recognize my coproducer on the album and cowriter on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!"

"Bygones" was the follow-up to the album's the lead single "World On Fire"-another Parton original-that became the album's first No. 1 when it peaked atop Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart in May.

"It's been a career-long goal to work with Dolly and when we heard she was nominated for the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, we called management and said, 'hopefully, this is our time!'", said Big Machine Label Group Chairman Scott Borchetta. "We are so proud to deliver her first Rock Radio #1!" Check out Dolly's take on "We Are the Champions" below:

