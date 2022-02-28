.

Drew Green Reflects On Fatherhood With 'Good Ol' Man'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-27-2022

Drew Green Single art
Single art

Drew Green has released his first new track of 2022, an autobiographical song called, "Good Ol' Man," that he cowrote with Josh Miller, Lee Star and the producer of the track, Mark Trussell.

Green had this to say about the new single, "We wrote this song when I was new at being a father. When we came up with the line 'good ol' boy, trying to be a good ol' man,' it really stood out. It was such a moment for me.

"This is my son's and my song, and I hope people get that feeling when they hear it. It's about being a good family man." Watch the lyric video for "Good Ol' Man" below:

News > Drew Green

