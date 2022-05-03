Drive-By Truckers Share 'Every Single Storied Flameout'

Single art

Drive-By Truckers have shared their brand new track "Every Single Storied Flameout." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Welcome 2 Club XIII," which will be hitting stores on June 3rd.

Mike Cooley had this to say about the inspiration for the new track, "I wrote that song when my son was turning 16 and going through a rough patch for a bit.

"Luckily, he's turned it around and he's doing great now, but it was a tough time for a while. Part of my way of dealing with it was to take ownership of the example I might've set, in the hope of leading him out of it." Stream the song below:

