Drive-By Truckers Share Welcome 2 Club XIII Video

Drive-By Truckers have released a music video for their new single "Welcome 2 Club XIII". The song is the title track to their forthcoming 14th studio album, which hit stores on June 3rd.

The song is billed as a "homage to the Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start." Patterson had this to say, "There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had, but it wasn't all that good, and our band wasn't particularly liked there.

"From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn't very funny at the time, but it's funny to us now." Watch the video below:

