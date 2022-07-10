Drug Church Covers The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' 'Someday I Suppose'

Drug Church cover of The Mighty Mighty Bosstones' "Someday I Suppose" has been shared a preview for the forthcoming tribute project,

"Dead Formats Volume 1."

The 15-track compilation will be released on August 29th and will "featuring the Pure Noise Records roster sharing their takes on the celebrated punk/emo/ska songs that helped shape the scene in the 90's and 2000's," according to the announcement.

Pat Kindlan of Drug Church had this to say, "Bosstones were one of the first bands to make me excited about music. "ot to get too deep here, but I get emotional if I think back to that time when my child mind was in full discovery mode.

"For me, Bosstones were part of that formative moment where music is just starting to make sense but is still unknown enough to be thrilling. And the band was the perfect gateway to genres I've worked in for a long time since.

"The fact that this likable band I could play for my friends at school also covered Slapshot and Minor Threat BLEW MY MIND. This band I loved since age 12 and this hardcore thing I'm getting into at age 15 have crossover? How? It was like putting together a puzzle.

"I am grateful for Mighty Mighty Bosstones and I hope this cover turns some younger listeners on to the 'plaid era' of the band." Stream the cover below:

