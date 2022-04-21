Editors Deliver 'Heart Attack' As First New Song Since 2019

photo credit: Rahi Rezvani courtesy Big Hassle Media

Editors have shared a music video for their brand new single "Heart Attack", which is the band's first new music released since 2019 and the first recording from their new lineup that now officially includes Ivor Novello-winning composer and producer Benjamin John Power, aka Blanck Mass.

The video's director Felix Geen had this to say, "Typically when I'm making a music video I try to tune myself into the song and find the visual that resonates the loudest. More recently I've been working with AI generated art in my videos. It is a relatively new technology but its development is accelerating all the time. The full potential for it to completely revolutionise the visual creation process is yet to be seen. I currently think of working with the AI as a collaboration with a mad auteur who's taken too much LSD. It is certainly quite interesting to be taken on a psychedelic journey by a computer who's seen too much."

Blanck Mass said this about becoming an official full time member of the band, "Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made. We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends. Being part of a 'creative conglomerate' is something that I haven't experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures." Watch the video below:

