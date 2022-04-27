Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dead At 74

(Freeman) World-famous German composer, musician and producer Klaus Schulze passed away on April 26, 2022 at the age of 74 after a long disease but all of a sudden. In his sense we will bid farewell to him in the closest family circle.

SPV managing director Frank Uhle on the death of Klaus Schulze: "We were shocked and saddened to hear the news of Klaus Schulze's sudden death. We lose and will miss a good personal friend - one of the most influential and important composers of electronic music - a man of conviction and an exceptional artist. Our thoughts in this hour are with his wife, sons and family. His always cheerful nature, his innovative spirit and his impressive body of work remain indelibly rooted in our memories."



'Electronic Music Legend' - Klaus Schulze (born August 04, 1947 in Berlin) was known all over the world as THE pioneer of Electronic Music and notable representative of the 'Kraut Rock' scene. He shaped the 'Berlin School' and was most influencial for various music styles that came of Electronic Music - from Ambient to Techno. The 'godfather of Techno Music' - as he is fondly called by some of the internationally known DJ and Remixers - rolled out his extensive sounds, played his legendary sequences and created this unique 'Schulze atmosphere' for more than 50 years. 'Musique Planante' is the french term to describe his unique works. His beginnings took off in bands like 'Tangerine Dream' and 'Ash Ra Tempel', continued with over 50 solo albums from 'Irrlicht', 'Timewind', 'Mirage', 'X' and 'Dune' to 'Farscape', 'Kontinuum', 'Silhouettes' and recently 'Deus Arrakis', in his productions under the moniker of 'Richard Wahnfried' or in his various collaborations with great artists like Arthur Brown, Michael Shrieve, Ernst Fuchs, Rainer Bloss, Lisa Gerrard or lately Hans Zimmer (Oscar winner 2022 for the soundtrack of Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' with KS support): Klaus Schulze has always remained faithful to his unmistakable style of making music while keeping an open mind for innovations and experiments.



Klaus Schulze leaves behind a huge musical legacy and is survived by his wife, two adult sons and four grandchildren.

