FANGZ Pay Homage To Blink-182 Classic With New Video

Sydney-based rockers FANGZ pay homage to blink-182 classic "What's My Age Again?" with the music video for their brand new single "Falling Is Pretty Normal".
The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming EP, which was produced by Stevie Knight (Yours Truly, Stand Atlantic, The Dead Love) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore, Underoath).
Frontman Joshua Cottreau had this to say, '"Falling Is Pretty Normal' was written just after I lost someone close to me. I wasn't coping at all, and I found myself spiraling without even realizing. I would have these vivid dreams in which the departed would be there and it'd feel so real. In that moment I'd be happy.
"Then my alarm would sound, and reality would hit me like a ton of bricks. It's about learning to deal with loss and knowing that the person may be gone but the lessons they taught you still live on as long as you remember." Watch the video below:
