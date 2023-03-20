Far From Refuge Share 'Satellite' Video

(Against PR) UK-based metal band Far From Refuge has recently released their latest single, "Satellite", which delves into the themes of a dystopian existence and individuality. The band shared their creative process and the influences that shaped the sound and direction of the song, revealing that it draws inspiration from nu-metal bands such as Korn, Linkin Park and Drowning Pool.
"The original concept formed from an idea we had to create a chorus of voices, with an experimental vibe", the band said. "This led to the song starting with a creepy robotic voice, which in turn led to the addition of industrial synth work." Lyrically, "Satellite" reflects on a dystopian existence, where "our lives are infected and manipulated by a parasitical governing cadre. We, as its subjects, never fully know what its intents are, yet have no choice in the matter."
Far From Refuge emphasized the importance of individuality, stating, "We know that some people have a strange desire to obsess over and try to control the lives of others. "Satellite" hopefully serves as a reminder that we are our own people, or at least must try to be, however strong our ties to societal norms are." Despite the serious themes, the band also noted that "this is a super fun song to play and shake some heads to."
"Satellite" fits into their discography and evolution as artists, Far From Refuge explained that the song "does not feature the technical prowess of some of our other releases ('Crystal Cove' and 'Beings', for example)." Instead, the band focused on showcasing their maturity in songwriting, providing them with "an opportunity to 'feel' the song, as well as shred through some tasty instrumental work."
The band hopes that fans will connect with "Satellite" by listening to the song and checking out the raw music video they released. "We hope 'Satellite' appeals to lovers of the nu-metal sound, and the fun and bouncy beat riffage lends itself attractive to more metalheads", they said. Additionally, the band's own bassist Matt Havoc designed the artwork for the release, which they unanimously agreed "looks pretty cool", hoping it would draw more attention to the song.
With "Satellite", Far From Refuge explores a dystopian existence while encouraging individuality and showcasing their growth as musicians. Fans of nu-metal and metalheads alike will undoubtedly be drawn to this powerful new single.
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault- Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Shows- The Offspring Sum 41 and Simple Plan Tour- 3 Doors Down Tour- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album- Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'- more
Matchbox Twenty First New Song In Over A Decade- The Hollywood Vampires- Yes Postpone Relayer Tour- Bullet For My Valentine Tour- more
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault
Pink Floyd Launch Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Video Series
Kenny Chesney Kicking Off I Go Back Tour This Week
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk John Bonham, Sex Pistols and More On Ozzy Speaks
The Ocean Share New Single 'Sea Of Reeds'
Dazy Surprise Release OTHERBODY EP
The Dillinger Escape Plan 'One Of Us Is The Killer' Graphic Novel Announced
The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour