Fastest Land Animal Announce Tour Dates With Tesla

03-09-2023

() Fastest Land Animal (FLA) are taking their show on the road joining the legendary Tesla on their "Time To Rock Tour 2023."

No strangers to the stage, Fastest Land Animal will be playing tracks off their latest album, East Coast, West Coast, In Between, the way it was meant to be heard - live, fast, and loud.

Written and recorded remotely via video chats, the resulting 12 tracks on East Coast, West Coast, In Between combines glorious gutter punk, revved-up rock 'n' roll, and off-kilter pop which has captivated their ever growing fan base who has already produced nearly 10 million YouTube views.

Tour Dates with Tesla
April 18 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel
April 19 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe
April 25 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center
April 26 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
May 5 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando
May 6 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

