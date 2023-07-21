Finish Ticket Release New Track 'Changing'

(SRO) Bay Area staple alt pop group Finish Ticket have taken fans, and themselves, on a rollercoaster ride throughout their career with a whirlwind of highs and lows. After creating a wave with sold-out shows across the Bay Area and their debut album Tears You Apart, they were picked up by Atlantic Records who released their debut EP When Night Becomes Day and were seen touring alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots, Fall Out Boy and AWOLNATION. The band also made key festival appearances including Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful and Kaboo, in addition to making their debut late-night TV performance on "Late Night With Conan O'Brien." In 2019, FINISH TICKET self-released their hit track "Dream Song," which garnered over 2.7 million streams and saw the band embark on a successful headlining tour, selling out multiple venues across the country. Then COVID hit in 2020 and put everything to a halt.

After spending the past three years writing and recording their second full-length album (title TBA), FINISH TICKET signed a record deal with Better Noise Music. Today (July 21), they've released the first new music with the single, "Changing," marked by an irresistible melody, nostalgic guitar riffs and affecting self-questioning lyrics. For the intimate sing-along styled lyric video, the trio-Brendan Hoye (vocals), Alex DiDonato (guitar), and Gabe Stein (drums)-took a full-sized bed out to one of their favorite beaches at Point Dume in Malibu, CA.

"This song is about the fear of aging and feeling that you haven't accomplished as much as you thought you would by now," the band explain. "By letting those pressures get to you, you lose sight of why you chose this path and start making decisions from a place of desperation and not for the love of what you do. Pair that frantic disappointment with a pressing drum beat and nostalgic guitar riffs, alongside a languid halftime outro, and you've got 'Changing.'"

FINISH TICKET toured earlier this spring across the West Coast with Canadian rockers The Beaches. The trio then kicked off a full U.S. run in early July with Arrows in Action and Honey Revenge which stretches through August 11, during which the band will bring their passionate and heartfelt live show to Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 3 alongside headliners Billie Eilish and Karol G.

FINISH TICKET TOUR DATES:

7/21 Saint Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall*

7/22 Chicago, IL - Subterranean*

7/23 Lakewood, OH - Mahall's*

7/25 Detroit, MI - The Shelter*

7/27 Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place*

7/28 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*

7/29 Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*

7/30 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre*

8/1 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia*

8/3 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

8/5 Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819*

8/6 West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern*

8/8 Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

8/9 Orlando, FL - Level 13 Event Center*

8/10 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory @ The Masquerade*

8/11 Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl*

10/4 Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre (with flipturn)

*with Arrows in Action & Honey Revenge

