Fire Down Below Share First Song From 'Low Desert Surf Club' Album

Album art

(Purple Sage) Ghent-based stoner rock foursome Fire Down Below announce the release of their third studio album "Low Desert Surf Club" through Ripple Music this September 8th, with preorders and a summer-ready first single available now!

About their new single, Fire Down Below explain: "California is our take on a feel-good party song that would lift us from the everyday doom and gloom and remind us that good times were going to be back. Now that they are, we hope people will feel the vibes and go crazy with us when we play this song live. Party time!"

"Embracing the contradiction of a Belgian band making songs about the California desert, we pinned down the album title because it captures the general 'summer vibes upbeat rock 'n roll' vibe," says the band. Produced by Elder frontman Nick DiSalvo and recorded by renowned Berlin engineer Richard Berhens at Dunk! Studios at Zottegem in Belgium, third album "Low Desert Surf Club" is filled with nine fuzzed-out and sunbaked feel-good hits evocative of a road trip through the Californian desert, from the high-speed stoner madness of "Cocaine Hippo" or "Surf Queen" to the heavier and mind-altering vibe of "Hazy Snake" and "Hear Comes The Flood". An instant stoner rock classic that should enthrall fans of Fu Manchu, Kyuss and 1000mods!

"Written when people were confined to their houses, live music was banned and putting four guys together in a room to jam was borderline illegal, we made the decision not to lament and wee, but instead make an album full of positive vibes and hope for better days to return soon. So we started writing songs that made us feel like we were driving through wide-open deserts, exploring new lands or partying at the beach all day and all night long. After exploring outer space on our second album Hymn of the Cosmic Man, this album feels closer to the vibes on our debut Viper Vixen Goddess Saint," the band adds.

Related Stories

More Fire Down Below News