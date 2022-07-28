Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour

Former Megadeth star David Ellefson and Jeff Young have teamed up as Kings of Thrash and announced the first four shows of The Mega Years Tour that will see them performing two classic Megadeth albums in their entirety.

They will be joined on the trek by former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland. The band is rounded out by drummer Fred Aching as well as guitarist and vocalist Chaz Leon.

The special trek will feature the band revisiting the full classic albums, "Killing is My Business...and Business is Good" and "So Far, So Good...So What" in full.

So far, dates have been announced in San Diego, Phoenix, Las Vegas and West Hollywood. See the details below:



10/12- San Diego - Brick by Brick

10/13 - Phoenix - Crescent Ballroom

10/14 - Las Vegas -The Space

10/15 - West Hollywood - The Whisky a Go-Go

