Former Ministry Guitarist Sin Quirin Returns With Siglos

Former Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin has shared "Por Los Siglos", the first song and video from brand new project Siglos with Transtorno's Pedro Sanchez.
Sin had this to say, "It's been a long time coming and I'm so beyond excited to finally have this new project see the light of day. Our first single and video 'Por Los Siglos' turned out just as I had envisioned it. It's a slightly different sound and direction for me with this project and I couldn't be happier with it.
"It had been some time since I had felt this enthusiastic about a new project so I hope you all feel the genuine excitement and emotion in this music. We have more music to unleash and can't wait to let you all in on it! Thank you all for your continued love and support!
Will Butler Leaves Arcade Fire- Geddy Lee Goes Behind The Scenes of Murdoch Mysteries Guest Appearance- more
Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized- Rolling Stones To Complete New Album With Steve Jordan- Tool- more
Def Leppard Share 'Kick' and Announce New Album- Rock Hall Refuse Dolly Parton's Request- Roger Waters- Ghost- Muse- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Sammy Hagar Releasing New Book- Weezer- more
Sites and Sounds: Welcome to Rockville 2022
Caught In The Act: Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry and Lyell Live 2022
RockPile: St. Patrick's Day Edition
Travel News, Trips and Tips: John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More