Former Ministry Guitarist Sin Quirin Returns With Siglos

Single art

Former Ministry guitarist Sin Quirin has shared "Por Los Siglos", the first song and video from brand new project Siglos with Transtorno's Pedro Sanchez.

Sin had this to say, "It's been a long time coming and I'm so beyond excited to finally have this new project see the light of day. Our first single and video 'Por Los Siglos' turned out just as I had envisioned it. It's a slightly different sound and direction for me with this project and I couldn't be happier with it.

"It had been some time since I had felt this enthusiastic about a new project so I hope you all feel the genuine excitement and emotion in this music. We have more music to unleash and can't wait to let you all in on it! Thank you all for your continued love and support!

Related Stories

News > Siglos