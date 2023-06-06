Freya Announce New Album 'Fight As One'

Cover art

(C Squared Music) As the band approaches its 20th anniversary of their first release, As the Last Light Drains (Victory Records, 2003), Freya have returned to their roots with a pulverizing new full-length album, entitled Fight As One, which will be released on September 22nd on Upstate Records.

"Everyone in the band unified and composed some outstanding material together. Tom and Ethan poured everything they had into making Fight As One a truly powerful offering", says Karl Buechner.

Freya are joined by three legendary hardcore front-men on their newest album; Freddie Cricien (Madball) delivers a crushing performance on the title track, Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) seethes on "Sense of Doom" and Scott Vogel (Terror) drops the hammer on "Thousand Yard Stare".

Track Listing:

Nothingness Or God

Sense Of Doom ft. Jamey Jasta

Fight As One ft. Freddy Cricien

1000 Yard Stare ft. Scott Vogel

Back To Haunt

The Flames Of War

Never Say My Name

Beyond Despair

Omens

Destructive Path

Odin

